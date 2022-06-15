TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a moped rider with injuries in Seminole.

The crash happened in the area of Bryan Dairy Road and Starkey Road at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said an unknown vehicle hit the victim and fled the scene.

Troopers said they are looking for a red or orange vehicle, but did not provide further information.

