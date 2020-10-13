LIVE NOW /
Moped driver seriously hurt in Pinellas Park crash

Pinellas County

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after a car hit their moped on 62nd Avenue in Pinellas Park, authorities said.

Around 6:30 a.m., police responded to a crash involving a moped and a sedan at the intersection of 62nd Avenue and 39th Street.

Police said the rider of the moped suffered serious injuries, and that both vehicles remained at the scene.

Police said the intersection will be closed for several hours. Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes.

