LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Largo Police are investigating a serious crash near Indian Rocks Road and Cove Drive involving a moped and a vehicle.

The Largo Police Department Traffic homicide unit said the driver of a 2010 ZHNG scooter was traveling southbound on Indian Rocks Road and swerved into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the scooter collided head-on into a 2003 Ford Econovan.

Police said the driver of the scooter showed signs of impairment and was taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

The driver of the Ford had no signs of impairment or injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.