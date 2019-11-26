Mom sobs in court after 13-year-old allegedly stabs grandmother to death

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An emotional scene played out at a Pinellas County courtroom where a teen appeared to face charges for allegedly killing his grandmother.

The 13-year-old was arrested for second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his grandmother, Gloria Davis, 56. We are withholding his name because he is a minor.

Police responded to 60th Avenue South in the early hours of Monday morning and found Davis stabbed to death.

They said two children, ages 13 and 12, were inside of the home when Davis died. The 13-year-old was arrested.

On Tuesday morning, the boy made an emotional appearance in a Pinellas County Courtroom.

News Channel 8’s cameras were rolling when his mother ran out of the courtroom in tears, after the judge read the charges and said she found probable cause to hold him for 21 more days.

The boy was consoled by his lawyer and another woman in the room.

“I love you baby. I got you, and keep praying baby,” the woman said as she left the room.

Police said the teenager had no criminal history or history of trouble at school.

“The detectives are trying to do the same thing you’re doing — trying to figure out what triggered a 13-year-old to kill his grandmother,” said St. Pete Police Chief Anthony Holloway. “What caused this juvenile to do what he did?”

The teen will be held at a Pinellas County detention center until Dec. 16.

A representative for the state’s attorney’s office said that if they pursue the case and try the boy as an adult, the case must go before a grand jury because he is a minor. The grand jury would meet on Dec. 6, and would have to file an indictment that day. The deadline for the process is Dec. 16.

If he is not charged as an adult, the boy will be released on the 16th.

