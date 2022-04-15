LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — Largo police arrested a woman Wednesday on child neglect charges after she allegedly left her children at a local Family Dollar, according to an affidavit.

The Largo Police Department said Merissa Susan Bowers, 33, drove her two children to the Family Dollar and left them after they entered the store.

The children were found alone in the store’s parking lot by a bystander who stayed with them until law enforcement arrived, according to the affidavit.

Police found Bowers an hour later at her home. According to the affidavit, she was intoxicated and had no idea where her children were.