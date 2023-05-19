CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A new “mobility mat” was unveiled today at Sand Key Beach near Clearwater, allowing people with disabilities to access the beach more easily.

“When you’re the only one in the family who can’t get out on the beach and you’re stuck on the sidewalk, that’s a horrible feeling. So, we want to make sure that everyone knows that Florida is welcoming to people with disabilities. We want you on our beaches. We want you to be included,” said Ashley Morales with Help Us Gather.

Help Us Gather, or HUG, is a Clearwater-based non-profit that works to solve accessibility issues across Tampa Bay.

The mat was made possible with funding from The Michael & Robin Lally Forward Foundation. It’s cost is roughly $23,000. The group says 10 mats are in place across numerous beaches in Pinellas and Pasco counties, with more on the way.

“I’ve had to watch the sunset from the parking lot,” said Melissa Caulsiled. “Now I can go out onto the beach.”

The mats are made from 100% recycled materials. The latest is 372 feet long.