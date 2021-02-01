LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Investigation continues into COVID-19 vaccine vials missing from St. Pete Fire Rescue

Pinellas County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The investigation continues into missing COVID-19 vaccine vials at St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

Last Friday, the St. Petersburg Mayor’s Office confirmed that there is a police investigation into allegations of missing vials of COVID-19 vaccine from St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

Details on the investigation are limited at this time and it’s unclear exactly how many vials of vaccines are missing.

8 On Your Side reached out to both St. Pete Fire Rescue and St. Pete Police Monday asking for more information about the investigation, but both agencies said they are not commenting.

News Channel 8 did speak with St. Pete’s Mayor Rick Kriseman, who said he also could not comment on the investigation, but did give remarks.

“Anywhere in the country if people are jumping ahead, using their influence to [get the vaccine] before others, or even stealing, that’s not something we can tolerate,” the mayor said.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time. We will continue to update this story when we learn more information.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss