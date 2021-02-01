Investigation continues into COVID-19 vaccine vials missing from St. Pete Fire Rescue

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – The investigation continues into missing COVID-19 vaccine vials at St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

Last Friday, the St. Petersburg Mayor’s Office confirmed that there is a police investigation into allegations of missing vials of COVID-19 vaccine from St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.

Details on the investigation are limited at this time and it’s unclear exactly how many vials of vaccines are missing.

8 On Your Side reached out to both St. Pete Fire Rescue and St. Pete Police Monday asking for more information about the investigation, but both agencies said they are not commenting.

News Channel 8 did speak with St. Pete’s Mayor Rick Kriseman, who said he also could not comment on the investigation, but did give remarks.

“Anywhere in the country if people are jumping ahead, using their influence to [get the vaccine] before others, or even stealing, that’s not something we can tolerate,” the mayor said.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time. We will continue to update this story when we learn more information.