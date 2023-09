CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing teen who was last seen several weeks ago may be in the Clearwater area, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

Annaliese “Anna” Warthen, 17, was last seen Aug. 13 at a home in the 1300 block of Kettles Avenue, according to police.

Warthen is 5’4″ and 120 pounds with medium-length brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to email charlene.williams@lakelandgov.net or call 863-834-6966.