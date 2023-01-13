PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An 18-year-old boy who was last seen riding his bike on Jan. 5 was found dead in a wooded area Friday, according to public safety officials.

Authorities said the body of Derrick Gray, 18, who was last seen riding a blue BMX-style bike away from his apartment on U.S. 19, was found in a wooded area of eastern Clearwater.

Gray’s family had reported him missing on Jan. 7, saying they were concerned for his safety.

It will now be up to the medical examiner to determine Gray’s cause of death.