OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing Tampa woman was found safe on Wednesday, nearly one week after disappearing from a Walmart in Oldsmar.

Anu Awasthi had not been seen since her husband dropped her off for a hair appointment on the morning of Aug. 10.

She was found alive in a wooded area near the Walmart on Wednesday afternoon, a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed. Awasthi was in poor health when she was found, according to Nico Tusconi with We Are The Essentials, and was likely dehydrated and in shock.

“For her to be alive in those elements, that’s God sending out a big prayer,” Tusconi said.

The group began searching for Awasthi on Wednesday morning. A discarded CVS bag led them to narrow their search, as they learned Awasthi visited one of the stores.

“I heard a bit of her whimpering, so I started to yell in hopes that it was her,” Tusconi said. “And the whimpering got louder, so she was trying to communicate when she heard my voice, and she basically led me to her.”

Awasthi was transported to a Pinellas County hospital to be checked out.

