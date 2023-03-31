ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement agencies across Florida continued to search for 2-year-old Taylen Mosley on Friday.

An Amber Alert was issued for the toddler, who remains missing after his mother was found dead in their St. Petersburg apartment on Thursday.

20-year-old Pashun Jeffrey was murdered at the Lincoln Shores Apts., located at 11601 4th Street North, according to St. Pete police.

Pashun Jeffery, 20 (St. Petersburg Police Department) Taylen Mosley, 2 (St. Petersburg Police Department)

Here is a timeline of what we know so far:

Wednesday, March 29 – 5:30 p.m.

Pashun Jeffrey and Taylen Mosley were last seen, alive, by a family member.

Wednesday, March 29 – 9:30 p.m.

A neighbor told police they heard a “commotion” coming from the apartment at around this time.

Thursday, March 30 – 2:30 p.m.

Family members asked apartment staff for a welfare check on Pashun after they failed to get in touch with her. Pashun’s body was discovered alongside “a very violent homicide scene in the apartment,” according to St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway.

Crime scene at the Lincoln Shores Apartment complex. (WFLA)

“It’s all hands on deck right now,” Holloway said during a news conference Thursday. “We’ll call our detectives in, we have our county, state and federal partners that are assisting because we want to find Taylen. That’s our main goal right now.”

On Friday morning, St. Pete police said they have no new information to share about the missing child.

This is a developing story.