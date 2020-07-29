Missing St. Pete mom who vanished with daughter dies after medical episode in Nebraska

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Petersburg mother who vanished with her daughter last week has died from an apparent medical episode in Nebraska, police said. Her daughter is safe.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said Angela Jolley, 46, was hospitalized in Omaha early Wednesday morning and died. Her daughter, 19-year-old Alexis Jolley was with her mother at the time and notified relatives of her mother’s death and said she was safe.

The mother and daughter were reported missing after Angela didn’t show up to work on Thursday and their cell phones were found inside their home.

They were later spotted on camera going to the bank and driving on highways in Alabama, Misssissippi and Tennessee.

On Tuesday, police pleaded for the Jolleys to contact them.

“We are not looking to bring you back, we are not looking to tell anybody where you are,” Detective Kevin Haemmelmann said. “What I need you to do if you are out there is to call me and tell me you are okay so we can stop searching.”

On Wednesday, police said investigators learned the mother and daughter had decided to drive to Nebraska last week.

Further information regarding their disappearance and Angela Jolley’s death was not immediately available.

