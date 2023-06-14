PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Detectives closed a 42-year missing person’s case of a Clearwater man who went missing in Miami in 1980.

According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Ronald Gilchrist left a home at 6933 Bonner Avenue in Clearwater, as he headed to Miami on Oct. 28, 1980. The man was driving a Ford. He was scheduled to arrive at the Miami airport on Nov. 3 to pick up his in-laws to bring them to Marco Island.

Detectives said Gilchrist called a family member on Oct. 29 from a pay phone in Mulberry, but he never arrived at the airport.

He was never heard from or seen since.

Detectives submitted photographs and sent them to investigators with the Miami-Dade Police Department and the Medical Examiner’s Office. The police department investigated a homicide of a John Doe, later linking the unknown victim’s description to Gilchrist.

On June 7, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed the identify of that John Doe as Ronald Gilchrist.

The investigation is ongoing.