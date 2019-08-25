Missing Florida college student found in Pinellas Co.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE: Pinellas County deputies have found Valentina Arango, who was reported missing earlier this week.

Valentina Arango was located this afternoon by the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office. We thank the community, news media and our law enforcement partners for assisting us in her search. pic.twitter.com/QzV1sSpike — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) August 25, 2019

Deputies say she was found alone at the I-275 rest stop on the northside of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge around 12:14 p.m.

She was taken to receive a mental health evaluation.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.

ORIGINAL STORY: Miramar Police are trying to locate a Stetson University student who hasn’t been seen since she left home for school Sunday.

The police department said Valentina Arango left her home in Miramar Aug. 18 around noon to go just north of Orlando to Stetson University. She left in a blue 2015 Toyota Yaris with Florida tag Z01-AXB.

According to Arango’s cell phone GPS, she arrived at the Stetson University Hatter Hall around 5 p.m. The last transaction made on her debit card was Aug. 18 at a Sunoco gas station in DeLand.

Arango’s mother last spoke to her Aug. 20., but no one has spoken to her since. She is considered missing and endangered.

Valentina Arango

5 foot 2 inches

105 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

If you think you know where Arango is located, you’re urged to call 954-602-4000 and press 0.