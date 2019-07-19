Missing, endangered Safety Harbor man found safe

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) – UDPATE: Deputies say William Henry has been found safe.

He was found by the St. Petersburg Police Department in the 2200 block of 34th Street North in St. Pete.

Henry was taken to a local hospital to be medically evaluated and will be reunited with his family.

ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert has been issued for a 90-year-old Safety Harbor man.

Deputies say William Henry, 90, was last seen at his home located at 44 Beaver Dam Court in Safety Harbor around 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

Henry is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 210 pounds, has blue eyes with white balding hair and wears glasses.

Deputies think he is driving his silver 2017 Kia Sportage with a Florida license plate 928KD. His car also has a “BC” sticker on the back window and has a Philadelphia Eagles license plate border.

Henry suffers from memory and heart issues.

If you have any information on Henry’s whereabouts, please contact the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.