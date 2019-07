CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police on Monday evening asked for the public’s help in a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing in Clearwater.

Zania A. Davis, who is described as 5 foot 7 with black hair and brown eyes, is believed to be in or near the St. Petersburg area, police said.

Police said her family is worried about her safety.

Those with information regarding Zania’s whereabouts are encouraged to call police at 727-562-4242.

