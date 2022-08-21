ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — The body of a missing boater was found in the water in St. Pete Beach on Sunday.

According to a release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Jackson Christman was reported missing on Saturday night after failing to show up for plans that day. Deputies said he left his home on Friday in his 13-foot Carolina Skiff.

The release said Christman’s body was found at around 6 a.m. on Sunday, about 30 feet from shore in Boca Ciega Bay. His boat was found nearby at the shoreline.

Detectives determined that Christman hit a pylon in the water and and was thrown from the boat. They said he likely hit his head on another pylon.

Deputies said the kill switch to the boat was not connected to him, so the boat stayed in gear until it ran out of gas. Christmas was not wearing a life preserver when he was found.