Missing 3-year-old St. Pete boy found in pond, dies in hospital

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A missing 3-year-old boy was found by an officer in a pond a block away from his home and was pronounced dead in the hospital shortly after.
The St. Petersburg Police Department responded to a home at Lakewood Estates around 11:40 a.m. Sunday for the missing boy.
An officer found him in a pond on Alcazar Way South, about a block and a half away from his home.
The child was transported to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.
