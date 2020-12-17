‘Miracle no one was hurt’: Pinellas Park businesses left damaged following storms

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – When Travis Young heard the tornado warning alarm sound, his first thought was to see what it looked like outside.

“And I was right at that front door and it just flew open,” said Young. “And we heard the wind, the noise, everything outside and I looked outside and it was complete white out.”

Young works in a business off of Endeavor Way in Pinellas Park, one of the most heavily damaged areas. Phillip Berg also works in the same complex and describes a similar scary scene.

“We lost power, I’m waiting for it to come back on like it typically does,” said Berg. “And I look out the window and I see a tree just uproot and fly out. “

After the storm blew through, first responders converged on the scene going from building to building making sure no one was trapped inside.

Pinellas Park Fire Operations Chief Rob Angel says it’s a miracle no one was seriously hurt.

“These buildings were full of people. They were working, it was the end of their shift, they’re all basically commercial buildings,” said Angel. “And the fact that no one was hurt especially the buildings down here that are totally devastated, we are, we don’t know how it happened.”