ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — An animal rescue in St. Petersburg has a “miracle dog” up for adoption. His name is Snoop Dog and was not expected to survive when he arrived at the shelter in January.

Staff realized the one-and-a-half-year-old pooch had a large lump when he came in.

“It was the largest hernia I’ve ever seen. It was huge,” Friends of Strays Foster Manager Kelly Kraemer said.

When Snoop went in for surgery, Kraemer said his condition turned out to be way worse.

“He should not have survived based on the size of the hernia and the size of the abscess that he had inside,” she said. “Essentially, quite a few of his organs were fused together, that’s why they had to remove two-thirds of his small intestine.”

Thankfully, Snoop Dogg has been doing a lot better.

“I like to say he is a Velcro dog. He’s one of those dogs that needs to be right near you, seeing what you’re doing. If you’re on the couch, he’s right next to you. He has a wonderful personality and he’s just so sweet,” Kraemer said.

Snoop is on a special diet that his future family will have to follow.

“He needs to be on something called i/d and it is a very bland gastro food,” Kraemer said.

If you are interested in adopting Snoop Dog, you can fill out an adoption form here.

For more information about Friends of Strays and a look at their adoptable animals, check out their website.