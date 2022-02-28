Minds behind ‘Fo’ Cheezy Twisted Meltz’ working on hot dog concept

*The video above shows the opening of Fo’Cheezy in downtown St. Petersburg.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The chefs behind the Pinellas County “Fo’Cheezy Twisted Meltz” restaurants will be back at it again, announcing they are working on a new hot dog concept.

Celebrity Chef Robert Hesse and partner Chef Craig Munroe opened Fo’Cheezy on Gulf Boulevard in St. Pete Beach in 2020, before expanding to a new location in downtown St. Petersburg in October.

The Fo’Cheezy Facebook account posted a “breaking news” message on Feb. 23 making the announcement.

“Not only are we launching our first national franchise the second quarter of 2022, but the boys are doing it in the BURG again! A whole new concept that CHEF ROBERT and CHEF CRAIG have put their passion for food and community into! Stay tuned for SWAGGER DAWGZ, an urban street approach to one of their other favorite mediums, the HOT DOG,” the post says.

It goes on to say Swagger Dawgz will be an “extreme” approach to pay homage to Chicago and Coney Island with “gourmet flare.”

St. Petersburg native Hesse participated in two seasons of Hell’s Kitchen alongside Chef Gordon Ramsay and has appeared multiple times on the Food Network.