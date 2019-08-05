Military, Veteran discount offered at St. Petersburg municipal golf courses

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – All active duty, retired military, veterans, National Guard and reservists with proof of US military service now receive discounted rates at select St. Petersburg municipal golf courses.

The discounts include:

30 percent off the regular posted greens fee at Cypress Links Golf Course on Wednesdays

30 percent off the regular posted greens fee at Twin Brooks Golf Course on Fridays

Additionally, active duty and retired military, veterans, National Guard and reservists can take advantage of a free greens fee at Cypress Links, Twin Brooks and Mangrove Bay Golf Courses on Veterans Day and Memorial Day.

A golf cart will be available for an additional fee and the discounts will not be valid with any other discount or offer.

Golfers can book tee times at golfstpete.com.