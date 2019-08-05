Military, Veteran discount offered at St. Petersburg municipal golf courses

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – All active duty, retired military, veterans, National Guard and reservists with proof of US military service now receive discounted rates at select St. Petersburg municipal golf courses.
The discounts include:
- 30 percent off the regular posted greens fee at Cypress Links Golf Course on Wednesdays
- 30 percent off the regular posted greens fee at Twin Brooks Golf Course on Fridays
Additionally, active duty and retired military, veterans, National Guard and reservists can take advantage of a free greens fee at Cypress Links, Twin Brooks and Mangrove Bay Golf Courses on Veterans Day and Memorial Day.
A golf cart will be available for an additional fee and the discounts will not be valid with any other discount or offer.
Golfers can book tee times at golfstpete.com.