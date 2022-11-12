ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA)– Six thousand runners, 10,000 attendees, and 52 vendors came together for a three-day good sweat festival.

“St. Pete Run Fest is the city’s official running event,” cofounder Ryan Jordan said. “It includes half marathon, 5k, 10k, a big kid’s race.”

“Who gets up on Saturday to do this?,” Melissa Maguire asked. “We do; we just love it.”

Maguire is one of the thousands of runners who woke up bright and early to a beautiful view of the city.

“I’m actually doing all three races,” she said. “I’m doing the 10k and 5k today and the half marathon tomorrow.”

It’s all for a good cause.

Not only is Run Fest donating to the St. Petersburg Free Clinic‘s food bank, but there’s also a dunk tank which will help another initiative in south St. Petersburg.

Carla Bristol is the collaboration manager for the initiative: St. Pete Youth Farm.

“People like the mayor, our state representative, artists and others will be out here to be dunked to benefit the youth farm,” Bristol said.

At the end of the day, participants say it’s all about coming together as a community.

“That’s what happens when you get into the running community.,” Chris Maguire said. “It’s all about the atmosphere that’s out there.”

He is running the 5K with his wife, Melissa.

“Everyone you see, the comradery, everyone rooting for each other,” he said. “The commitment to get up at that hour and to do it, to train all the time–that’s what it’s all about.”

Run Fest is donating money for each mile participants run to the Free Clinic aiming to provide 5,100 meals to those in need–a meal per mile.