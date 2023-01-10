PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire broke out in Pinellas County Tuesday afternoon, said to be the construction site for a new YMCA location and Riviera Middle School.

Authorities confirmed the building, located along 62nd Avenue NE near Pershing Street NE was under construction when the blaze broke out around 12:45 p.m.

Crews used an aerial ladder truck to find and put out a roughly 50-square-foot area of fire on the roof.

There were no injuries to construction workers or fire crews as a result of the blaze. It has also yet to be determined what sparked the fire.