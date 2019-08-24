Michael Drejka found guilty of manslaughter; will be sentenced in October

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A jury in Pinellas County has found Michael Drejka guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of Markeis McGlockton.

Drejka shot and killed McGlockton back in July 2018 outside the Circle A Food Store following an argument over a handicapped parking space.

Jurors came to a unanimous decision Friday night after more than six hours of deliberations.

The attorney for McGlockton’s parents said the prosecution fought to make sure the jury remembered Markeis’ life mattered.

“We are thankful the jury got it right. The jury saw what we saw in that video, they saw what everyone saw in that video,” said Michele Rayner-Goolsby, Attorney for McGlockton’s parents.

The manslaughter trial moved much more quickly than expected. The trial was expected to last two weeks, but ended up lasting just a few days.

A jury was seated in the trial on Tuesday. Opening statements and testimony began Wednesday. The prosecution and defense teams delivered closing arguments Friday. Jurors then began to deliberate shortly after 4 p.m on Friday.

The jury returned with a verdict in the controversial high-profile trial just after 10:30 p.m.

8 On Your Side spoke with Drejka’s attorney following the guilty verdict who said the outcome was disappointing.

Drejka will now be remanded into custody and will be held without bond until he is sentenced. Sentencing is scheduled to take place Oct. 10 at 10:30 a.m.