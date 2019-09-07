Michael Drejka files motion for new trial, attorney says

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Michael Drejka has filed a motion for a new trial, according to his attorney John Trevena just days after being convicted.

A jury found Drejka guilty for shooting and killing Markeis McGlockton back in July 2018 outside the Circle A Food Store following an argument over a handicapped parking space.

Jurors came to a unanimous decision after more than six hours of deliberations.

Drejka’s attorney, John Trevena says they are “confident the verdict will be overturned on appeal.”

Drejka is expected to remain in custody and be held without bond until he is sentenced. Sentencing is scheduled to take place Oct. 10.