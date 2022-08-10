ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A transient St. Petersburg man had no luck convincing police that meth was legal after he was caught trying to light a glass pipe in an alleyway, according to arrest documents.

On Aug. 4, officers with the St. Petersburg Police Department saw 31-year-old Enzo Cardozo in an alleyway trying to light a glass pipe with a lighter, arrest documents said. Cardozo was allegedly holding the pipe to his lips while he held a lighter in his other hand.

When Cardozo saw the officer watching him, he said, “meth is legal now” before he tried to turn and walk away.

Police said the substance later field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Cardozo was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting an officer without violence. Bond was set at $2,150.