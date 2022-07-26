CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — Two Clearwater residents were arrested Monday on charges of operating a drug house, according to arrest documents.

Clearwater police said Bruce Rohrbach and Hannah Hockman were charged after officers conducted three controlled buys at a home on Chenango Avenue. One of the controlled buys involved an undercover officer purchasing fentanyl powder for $80, according to an affidavit.

Another affidavit said the drug house operated within 1,000 feet of the Hellenic Orthodox Traditionalist Church.

Police conducted a search of the pair’s residence where they found a gram of methamphetamine, 1.08 grams of oxycodone, 11.19 grams of fentanyl and other prescription medications.

According to the affidavits, the defendants admitted to using fentanyl after being read their rights.

Both suspects were booked on operating a drug house, trafficking, and possession charges. They were also charged with selling/possession of controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a place of worship.