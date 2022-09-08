ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two men were arrested after allegedly leading Pinellas County deputies on a high-speed chase through St. Petersburg early Wednesday morning.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, deputies tried to pull over a car just before 4 a.m., but it took off. Deputies said the car reached speeds of over 100 mph as the driver reportedly ran several red lights and weaved in and out of streets.

Deputies said they deployed stop sticks to deflate the car’s tires, which caused the driver to eventually park the car. The driver, Lanard Chance, 32, was arrested in the back yard of a home near 54th Avenue and 39th Street.

The passenger, Marquez Danford, 26, ran away from the car, according to deputies. They said he broke into a home and told the homeowner his ‘brother’ was arrested and he ran away from law enforcement.

The homeowner told deputies Danford instructed him to bring him food and water and to lock the garage door. He wrote a note to his roommate telling him to call the police because there was someone in the house. Deputies said they found Danford laying down in the garage, hiding, over an hour after he ran away from the car.

A search of the car, which deputies said was a rental, turned up a pill bottle allegedly containing 15.8 grams of cocaine and 6.7 grams of fentanyl. Deputies said they found two baggies of marijuana in the driver’s door.

The two men were taken to the Pinellas County Jail. Chance was charged with trafficking drugs, possession of a controlled substance and fleeing police. Danford was charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling and resisting an officer.