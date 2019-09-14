Member of St. Petersburg police under investigation by Homeland Security

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A member of the St. Petersburg Police Department is under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security, the department confirmed Friday.

Agents carried out a federal search warrant at the home of a St. Pete police officer, a spokesperson tells News Channel 8. At this time the officer has not been charged with a crime or arrested.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation.

If he or she should be charged in the future, he or she would be placed on administrative leave-without-pay pending the outcome of the investigation.