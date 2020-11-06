Business owners meet, rally as John’s Pass fills with sand

JOHN”S PASS, Fla. (WFLA) — For years, sand has been migrating John’s Pass from the Gulf of Mexico, creating a small beach area at Hubbard’s Marina.
The accumulating sand is preventing boats from getting in or out of the marina.
Captain Dylan Hubbard says if something isn’t done to remedy the issue, after decades on the boardwalk, he might be forced to relocate his business.
“It’s so frustrating. It takes the wind out of your sails. And that’s why this project and this problem has been persistent for so many years,” said Captain Hubbard.
He said they had the sand dredged in 2017, and months later it had already drifted back.
Madeira Beach Vice Mayor Doug Andrews is also concerned. He knows the loss of businesses will be a loss for the community.
“John’s Pass is our central nervous system. I mean everybody comes and goes through there,” he said.
A meeting is being held at Madeira Beach City Hall Friday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with city, county and state officials expected to meet to discuss the issue.
The meeting is expected to be closed to the public, so business owners and members of the community will rally outside to “Save John’s Pass.”
