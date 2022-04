TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Crews are battling a fire at the MÜV Medical Cannabis Dispensary on U.S. Highway 19.

The Clearwater Fire and Rescue Department responded to a fire at the business, located on 29901 U.S. Highway 19, on Thursday.

There is no word on what led to the blaze. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 19 are closed at 197th Avenue North while firefighters work to put out the fire.

Drivers are being told to use caution in the area.