TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A local non-profit organization that’s dedicated to delivering meals to homebound seniors is putting out the call for help.

Meals on Wheels of Pinellas County serves more than 300 seniors every single day. However, the program is facing a critical shortage of volunteers.

They’re looking for more than 100 volunteers to cover routes for daily meal deliveries.

Many of the seniors live alone and are unable to cook for themselves.

Sometimes a visit from a volunteer is the only interaction they have during their day.

“I would have to scrounge around and try to find something,” said Shirley Horn. “I got a lot of canned goods, so I can just open a can of beans or something, but that’s all I can do. I can’t stand on my feet long enough to cook.”

Even if a volunteer can only commit to a couple of hours a month, officials say the assistance will make a difference.

