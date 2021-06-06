Meals On Wheels looking for volunteers to deliver food for hurricane season

Top view of various cans of food stored at home for use, for example, in times of quarantine by Coronavirus Covid-19. White background. Space for text.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger will deliver hurricane food packs on June 12 to all Meals On Wheels St. Petersburg and Meals On Wheels for Kids recipients in preparation for this year’s hurricane season.

The agency needs volunteers to sign up to deliver the hurricane packs, which will include nonperishable food for up to five days, a hurricane resource guide with shelter information, and an emergency checklist.

Members of the community interested in helping with deliveries can sign up for a route out of the following locations:

Hope Villages of America (formerly RCS Pinellas) in Clearwater

Metropolitan Ministries in Tampa

Farmworker’s Self Help in Dade City

Community Congressional Church in New Port Richey

Routes will take about an hour to complete.

To sign up to volunteer, please visit networktoendhunger.org/volunteer/.