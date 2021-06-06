Meals On Wheels looking for volunteers to deliver food for hurricane season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger will deliver hurricane food packs on June 12 to all Meals On Wheels St. Petersburg and Meals On Wheels for Kids recipients in preparation for this year’s hurricane season.
The agency needs volunteers to sign up to deliver the hurricane packs, which will include nonperishable food for up to five days, a hurricane resource guide with shelter information, and an emergency checklist.
Members of the community interested in helping with deliveries can sign up for a route out of the following locations:
- Hope Villages of America (formerly RCS Pinellas) in Clearwater
- Metropolitan Ministries in Tampa
- Farmworker’s Self Help in Dade City
- Community Congressional Church in New Port Richey
Routes will take about an hour to complete.
To sign up to volunteer, please visit networktoendhunger.org/volunteer/.