MCR Health CEO arrested in domestic incident

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Patrick Carnegie, CEO and president of MCR Health, has been arrested on burglary and assault charges involving a domestic incident with a former partner, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The department says that on April 10, Carnegie when to the woman’s home without permission and pushed her before leaving.

An arrest warrant was issued but expired. The state attorney decided to charge Carnegie again after taking another look at the case.

Carnegie was taken into custody in Manatee on June 7 and was released on bond.

The MCR Board of Directors released a statement saying it is aware of the allegations and that Carnegie has denied the claims made against him.

“We firmly believe that anyone accused of a crime must be considered innocent until proven guilty,” the board said. “We will have no further comment on this matter until after the legal process has been fully completed.”

Once a date is set, Carnegie will need to a judge in Pinellas County.