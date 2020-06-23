Mayor Kriseman signs executive order requiring everyone to wear masks inside in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has signed an executive order that would require employees and customers to wear a mask in any indoor public location where face-to-face business is conducted

The order goes into effect on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

The mayor’s spokesman Benjamin Kirby says the mayor will hold a Facebook Live tomorrow to comment on the details of the order

At this time we do not know when the Facebook Live will take place. However you can watch it on WFLA.com and on the News Channel 8 app.

