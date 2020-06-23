Mayor Kriseman signs executive order requiring everyone to wear masks inside in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman has signed an executive order that would require employees and customers to wear a mask in any indoor public location where face-to-face business is conducted

The order goes into effect on Tuesday at 5:00 p.m.

The mayor’s spokesman Benjamin Kirby says the mayor will hold a Facebook Live tomorrow to comment on the details of the order

