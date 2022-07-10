ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch will hold “Community Conversations” regarding the future of Tropicana Field and the Historic Gas Plant District this week.

This follows a decision to strike down two previous proposals for the 86-acre downtown location. A new round of plans are expected in mid-August.

Community feedback opportunities are the following dates:

Tuesday, July 12: Foundation for a Healthy St. Pete, Lakeview Shopping Center, 2333 34th St. S, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, July 19: St. Petersburg College-Gibbs campus, 6605 5th Ave N, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 28: USF St. Petersburg campus, USC Ballrooms, 200 6th Ave S, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Residents interested in participating must RSVP via the city website.