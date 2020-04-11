Mayor, doctor: safer at home should be the plan this Easter weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman is urging people to stay home this Easter weekend.

Kriseman tweeted on Friday, “This Easter weekend is one you should spend indoors, with family, and not along our waterfront park system. Our city, our parks, our churches – they will all be here when this is over. You or someone you love may not be if you don’t remain safer at home.”

Dr. Juan Dumois is an infectious disease physician at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg and he agrees with the mayor.

“Easter weekend could be dangerous if people decide to avoid social distancing and get together with family,” said Dr. Dumois, who noted that the numbers seem to be going down, but that could change if people don’t follow the recommendations. “If we see a lot of ignoring of social distancing recommendations at Easter, we’ll probably see a spike in cases afterward.”

At Vinoy Park, on the water in downtown St. Petersburg, people seemed to be social distancing and the park hasn’t been packed as it has been in the past.

Wendy Godfrey was there with her boyfriend Barry Grubb and other family members. She has a safer at home plan in place for Easter Sunday. “

We’re pretty much going to stay in,” said Godfrey. “We’re going to cook some food and do some zoom calls with family and just try to connect. We’ll probably play some Yahtzee.”

Grubb plans to contact family members up north for an elderly relative’s birthday. “Yeah, my Aunt Ruth up in Hollidaysburg, PA is turning 95 and they’re celebrating with my dad’s side of the family and we’ve got a big zoom call set up with my brothers.”

