PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A massive whale shark was recently spotted swimming near a private fishing boat off Madeira Beach.

Video shared by Storyful shows a Hubbard’s Marina fishing charter, with the shark swimming by as those on the vessel look on and take photos and video on their phones.

James D. Hubbard, the owner of Hubbard’s Marina, told Storyful the fishing charter was roughly 14-16 miles offshore.

“He is a good 40-45 feet,” a person on the boat is heard saying in the video. “Unbelievable fish, look at this, hanging out with us.”