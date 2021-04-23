Marijuana vaping on the rise among teens; John’s Hopkins roundtable scheduled May 5

TAMPA (WFLA) – It is estimated 3,500 teens start vaping every day. And there is growing concern more teens are choosing to vape marijuana.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, one out of five high school students across the country say they have vaped marijuana in the last year.

With recreational marijuana now legal in 14 states, Dr. Jasmine Reece, Director of Adolescent Medicine at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, fears teens might think vaping marijuana is harmless.

“Most times, teens don’t know how potent what they’re ingesting is so if they are getting it from their friends or a friend’s friend or somebody who is selling it, they’re likely to not know the potency of that,” Dr. Reece said.

She said anxiety, panic attacks and even psychotic events have been linked to very potent marijuana. Not to mention the potential damage to the heart and lungs.

“Overall, there are long term consequences you might not see right away but over time, these are really important to address,” Dr. Reece said.

The American Heart Association and John’s Hopkins All Children’s Hospital are teaming up to fight the vaping epidemic.

They are hosting a virtual community roundtable on kids and vaping on May 5. The public is invited to join the conversation.