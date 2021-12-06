Map of Pinellas County Christmas light displays to lead families in vote for favorite

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Fantastic Christmas light displays have been popping up throughout the Tampa Bay area since before even Thanksgiving, and there is now a competition in one county upping the stakes.

The Pinellas County Christmas Lights Contest is open to any residential property within the county. Homeowners have the chance to win $1,000.

Those interested can register their light display online, and each home will have a sign placed in the front yard with instructions on how to vote for them.

Holiday revelers will vote for their favorite holiday light display by text message (participants only get one vote), and whoever gets the most votes wins the $1,000.

The website also provides a map of every home registered for holiday-lovers to see the light displays within the county.

Anyone interested can enter the contest now through Dec. 18. Voting has since opened to the public, and votes will be tallied through Dec. 28 at midnight.

The voting results are displayed on the Pinellas County Christmas Lights Contest website as well. Voting results will be posted weekly, beginning on Dec. 11.