Man’s body pulled from water behind St. Petersburg Museum of History

Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating the death of an elderly man whose body was recovered Wednesday morning from the waters behind the St. Petersburg Museum of History.

Police said the unidentified man was found dead near the seawall behind the museum around 7:20 a.m. this morning. His identity is unknown at this time.

An investigation into the circumstances leading to his death is ongoing, police said.

