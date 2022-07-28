PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A body was discovered at a marina in St. Petersburg Wednesday evening, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.

Officers said the man’s body was discovered around 9:20 p.m. in the Harborage Marina, located at 1500 2nd Street South. A rescue team was called to the area to help with body’s recovery.

The body was ultimately turned over to the Pinellas County Medical Examiner’s Office for further investigation. Police did not immediately identify the man nor provide an approximate age. It is unclear if foul play is suspected.

An investigation is ongoing. Additional information is expected to be released.

