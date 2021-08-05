Manhunt underway: Suspect wanted for shooting girlfriend holding baby in St. Pete, police give update

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The St. Petersburg Police Department will be providing more details Thursday on the manhunt for a suspect wanted for killing a mother in front of her children.

The St. Pete police will be joined by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service to discuss the search efforts for Benjamin Robert “Bambi” Williams.

According to SPPD, Williams was in a relationship with the victim, 27-year-old Joana Peca, with whom he had a baby. Peca was holding their baby when Williams shot her several times in the face, with her older child in the backseat, on Saturday, July 31.

Police Chief Anthony Holloway, ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Craig Kailimai, and Peca’s mother, Eleni Peca, will speak with members of the media at 1:30 p.m.

