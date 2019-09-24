Manatee accidentally scares swimmers on Indian Rocks Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Boo the Manatee struck again this time scaring two swimmers on Indian Rocks Beach.

Our friends at See Through Canoe captured the moment Boo swam past two girls out on the sandbar when one of the girls spotted him.

One even going as far as sticking her head underwater to make sure her eyes weren’t deceiving her as they swam to shore as fast as they could.

No need to fear however as Boo just wanted to say hello.

For more fun videos like this visit See Through Canoe’s Facebook page.