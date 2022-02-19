Manager of St. Pete Family Dollar hit in face after asking woman to leave: police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — A Family Dollar store manager was hit in the face Wednesday after getting into an argument with a woman, according to St. Petersburg police.

An affidavit said Kandis Hope Lears, 35, entered the Family Dollar on Dr. MLK Jr. Street South when she began arguing with the store manager.

When the manager told her to leave, Lears used a store item to hit the manager in the face, police said.

The store manager and other employees then forcibly removed Lears from the store and restrained her while they waited for police to arrive.

According to police, the incident was seen by a witness and captured on video.