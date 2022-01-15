Manager at Panera Bread pockets hundreds from Pinellas store safe, deputies say

Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A manager at a Pinellas County Panera Bread was arrested Friday for stealing more than $1,800 in cash from the store’s safe.

According to authorities, Alberto Lopez, 29, was responsible for counting cash from the register and depositing it into the safe.

An arrest affidavit states that video surveillance caught Lopez taking money from the safe and placing it into his pocket on two separate occasions.

After each theft, authorities said the safe was found to be short on cash. The total amount stolen is $1,884.

Documents state Lopez later admitted to the theft.

