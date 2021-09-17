Man, woman found shot to death in St. Pete home, police say

ST.PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Late Thursday night a man and woman were killed in a double homicide in Pinellas County and as of Friday morning police are still looking for the shooter.

St. Pete police said they got multiple calls about the shooting just after 11:00 pm Thursday.

The house where the shooting happened is on the 1700 block of Granville Court South.

The shooting happened on the 1700 block of Granville Court South.

St. Petersburg Police Spokeswoman, Yolanda Fernandez, said when rescue teams first arrived they tried to save both victims but both died in the house.

Fernandez also told us these are the 25th and 26th homicides victims of 2021.

To put that into perspective she said in 2020 there was a total of 15 homicides in St. Pete.

Investigators spend the early hours of Friday morning walking around the neighborhood interviewing witnesses.

There is still a lot of unanswered questions including where the shooter is now.

The shooter's identity, motive, and relationship to the victims remain unknown.

