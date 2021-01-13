Man, woman found shot, seriously wounded outside St. Pete home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said two people were found shot and seriously wounded outside a home in St. Petersburg early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the 2500 block of 12th Avenue South around 1:45 a.m. and found a man and a woman on the ground.
Police said the man and woman suffered serious injuries and were rushed to an area hospital. Their current condition is unknown.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM:
- Coach Reid and Chiefs in position to break records in divisional round
- Rams to face former offensive coordinator when they take on Packers
- Silver Alert issued for missing Citrus County woman, 80
- Florida considers using Disney World as vaccine site
- US carries out its 1st execution of female inmate since 1953