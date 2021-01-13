Man, woman found shot, seriously wounded outside St. Pete home

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Police said two people were found shot and seriously wounded outside a home in St. Petersburg early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of 12th Avenue South around 1:45 a.m. and found a man and a woman on the ground.

Police said the man and woman suffered serious injuries and were rushed to an area hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

