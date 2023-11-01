PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man and woman were accused of multiple child sex crimes in Pinellas County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Autumn Jenkins, 21, and Brandon Green, 26, were accused of performing sex acts on a girl under the age of 16, filming them, and then sharing the videos with each other, according to deputies.

Jenkins reportedly admitted to the accusations, while Green denied them, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives determined the alleged crimes happened multiple times at multiple locations.

Jenkins was charged with lewd and lascivious molestation, seven counts of possession of child pornography, promoting the sexual performance of a child, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device, deputies said.

Green faces the same charges, but an additional count of possession of child pornography, deputies said.

Deputies said the investigation is ongoing, but no additional details would be released in order to protect the identity of the victim.